Congress government fails to shake off graft, communalism taint in Karnataka

Economic upsurge alongside the steep decline in political culture has been the hallmark of Karnataka for long, and the year 2025 is likely to see more of this trend. As the economy is poised to maintain a steady growth, state politics is likely to remain mired in corruption and caste and religious tension.

One complaint against the current regime ever since it came to power in 2023 has been that it has so far been unable to convince the people that its governance has in any way been different from the BJP government it ousted. It has not been able to give a corruption-free government, nor has it been able to act firmly against communal forces in the state. This is surprising given that the Congress made corruption and communalism of the previous BJP government the main issues in the 2023 elections.

Will 2025 be different? Unlikely.

Acting against political corruption would require Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to send out a clear message to his cabinet colleagues and officials against indulging in any corrupt practices and to take firm action whenever there is a violation.

This is difficult for at least two reasons. First, Siddaramaiah does not seem to have firm control over his ministerial colleagues in the same way as during his first term between 2013 and 2018. Many of his ministers are strong regional chieftains and they are capable of winning elections on their own without the backing of the chief minister or the party.

They would do everything within their reach to secure themselves financially for the next contest rather than worry about the image of the government. Second, the chief minister himself came under the cloud over the alleged irregularities in connection with his wife receiving compensatory sites in Mysuru for a piece of land that a government agency acquired from her. Although prima facie there appears to be no evidence to implicate the chief minister in this case and the opposition BJP has been obviously trying to play it up, these developments have diminished the chief minister’s moral authority to question corrupt practices of his colleagues.

As far as the Congress government’s soft-pedalling of communal politics of the BJP and its frontal organisations is concerned, it is the result of the party’s ideological ambiguity.