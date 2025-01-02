Development Journalism Award for TNIE scribe in Karnataka

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government announced the recipients of the Development and Environment Journalism Awards for the years 2017-2023 on Monday.

Among the honourees, Naushad Bijapur, Senior Assistant Editor at The New Indian Express, has been selected for the Development Journalism Award for 2021. A committee chaired by the Information Department Commissioner selected the awardees.

The state government announced 14 names for 2017-2023 for Development and Environment Journalism awards. The awardees will receive Rs 1 lakh in cash.

The awardees for Development Journalism include Chi Ja Rajeev (2017), Devaiah Guttedar (2018), Girish Linganna (2019), Yogesh MN (2020), Naushad Bijapur (2021), Satish GT (2022) and S Girish Babu (2023).

The awardees for Environment Journalism include Vijayalakshami Shibaroor (2017), BMT Rajeev (2018), Vinod Naik (2019), Maltesh Angura (2020), Sudhir Shetty (2021), Mallikarjun Hosapalya (2022) and R Manjunath (2023).