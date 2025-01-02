Farmers up in arms against land acquisition for Bengaluru’s SWIFT City

BENGALURU: Many farmers from villages in Sarjapur hobli of Anekal taluk have received notices from Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) stating that their lands will be acquired for industrial purposes.

The board is set to acquire 1,050 acres of land for the state government’s ambitious SWIFT City (Startups, Work-spaces, Innovation, Finance, and Technology) in Sarjapur.

SWIFT City will have offices, residential areas, and co-working environments to support startups.

KC Devaraju, a farmer from B Hosahalli village, said, “My family has three acres and 16 guntas of ancestral land. We completed ragi harvesting recently. We get water at a depth of 300 ft even now.’’

Devaraju and other farmers from B Hosahalli received notices from KIADB in October last. In the notices, officials from KIADB stated that they will acquire 400 acres of land in B Hosahalli.

Neither Devaraju nor other farmers were consulted before notices were issued to them by KIADB.

Devaraju said farmers from B Hosahalli send around 10 truck loads of vegetables and fruits daily to KR Market and to the market in Madiwala in Bengaluru.

Similarly, KIADB will acquire around 600 acres of land at Andenahalli near Hosahalli. According to documents available with TNIE, the state government, at its cabinet meeting in February last, stated that only dryland will be acquired for the project.

But farmers from these villages said that they grow ragi, vegetables and flowers with water from borewells and other sources.

Farmers plan meeting in B’luru on Jan 4

Kiran Kumar, who got a notice 20 days ago, said, “I have 2.5 acres of land where I grow vegetables and roses with water from my borewell and nearby lakes. We are not ready to give our land. We have staged a protest thrice and we are ready even for a legal fight.’’

Swaroop Reddy, joint secretary, Bharatiya Kisan Sangha, Anekal unit, said over 700 farmers from eight villages have received land acquisition notices.

Of the 1,050 acres of land notified for acquisition, farmers are cultivating 800 acres. No survey has been conducted and local panchayat members and officials have not been consulted. The government is expediting the land acquisition process.