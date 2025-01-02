Liquor sales in Karnataka dip against ‘tough’ target of 34.5 crore

BENGALURU: Liquor sales in Karnataka saw a downward trend last year in comparison to the previous fiscal. According to the statistics from the Excise Department, between April and December last year, the department collected Rs 26.633 crore against the revenue target of Rs 38.525 crore for 2024-2025, which is 69.13% of the target.

In the financial year 2023-2024, the department had collected Rs 24.455 crore as against the revenue target of Rs 34.500 crore, which was 73.78% of the target.

December is regarded as the most buoyant month in the state excise calendar with Christmas and New Year’s Eve as the highlights around which alcohol sales peak.

But in December last year, the Karnataka State Beverages Corporation Ltd (KSBCL) logged in only 61.82 lakh case boxes (CBs) of Indian Made Liquor (IML) as against 64.35 lakh boxes in December 2023 registering a negative growth of 3.93% in the month. One case box contains around 9 litres of liquor.

According to official data, KSBCL sold 527.82 lakh CBs between April and December in 2024 as against 533.26 lakh CBs in the corresponding period in 2023 registering a negative growth of 1.02%. Beer sales saw a 8.22% increase between April and December 2024 with 351.07 lakh CBs sold as against 324.4 lakh CBs during the corresponding period in the previous year.

According to informed sources, the dip in sales of IML is largely owing to “sprouting of alcohol shops by the Andhra Pradesh government at AP-Karnataka border with IML sold at competitive prices in comparison to Karnataka. Border districts like Chikkaballapur, Kolar, Ballari and Tumkaru are seeing fall in alcohol sales. Similarly, districts bordering Goa are also seeing dip in sales,” said sources on condition of anonymity.