Woman kills husband for attempting to rape daughter in Karnataka

BELAGAVI: Angry over her husband's attempt to rape their daughter, a woman brutally hacked her husband to death at Umarani, near Chikkodi late on Wednesday night. After killing him, she allegedly cut up his body and disposed it off in a nearby field.

According to sources, Srimant Itnal, the husband, had attempted to rape his daughter after his wife refused to cooperate with him.

The woman, Savitri Itnal, has confessed to killing her husband. She crushed his head with a big stone when their children slept at night. Due to the fear of being arrested by the police, she later cut his body into pieces before burying the body parts in the nearby fields. Sources said she kept the body parts in a barrel and then rolled it to the fields before the burial.

After returning home, Savitri packed the knives, the bed on which her husband slept, and his blood-soaked clothes in a bag and tied it with a stone while dumping it all in the well.