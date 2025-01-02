Woman kills husband for attempting to rape daughter in Karnataka

BELAGAVI: Angry over her husband's attempt to rape their daughter, a woman brutally hacked her husband to death at Umarani, near Chikkodi late on Wednesday night. After killing him, she allegedly cut up his body and disposed it off in a nearby field.
According to sources, Srimant Itnal, the husband, had attempted to rape his daughter after his wife refused to cooperate with him.
The woman, Savitri Itnal, has confessed to killing her husband. She crushed his head with a big stone when their children slept at night. Due to the fear of being arrested by the police, she later cut his body into pieces before burying the body parts in the nearby fields. Sources said she kept the body parts in a barrel and then rolled it to the fields before the burial.
After returning home, Savitri packed the knives, the bed on which her husband slept, and his blood-soaked clothes in a bag and tied it with a stone while dumping it all in the well.
She then cleaned the blood-stained barrel and threw it into a well. She also cleaned the blood-stained spot where she hacked her husband to death and washed the stone she used to crush her husband's head and kept it in a shed at home.
According to sources, she later had a bath, burnt the clothes she was wearing and dumped the ashes outside. She then switched off her husband's mobile phone and kept it with her.
Savitri had warned her elder daughter, who woke up when she was cleaning the house, against disclosing anything about the incident.
When the police recovered the body in the fields, sources said, she confessed to killing him and narrated the incidents that forced her to kill him. The police have registered a case and arrested her.