Hubballi, Dharwad to have separate Palikes

BENGALURU: The state cabinet on Thursday approved carving out the existing Hubballi-Dharwad Mahanagara Palike to form the Dharwad Mahanagara Palike.

Speaking to reporters after the cabinet meeting, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil said Dharwad has five universities and is a cultural centre.

“This place has given three Jnanapeeta awardees. There was a demand for a separate Mahanagara Palike,” Patil said. He, however, said till the existing term of the HDMC, which has completed has completed over two years of its five-year term, the system will continue.

Meanwhile, the government has decided to hold a cabinet meeting in Chamarajanagara on February 23. Recently, the government had held a cabinet meeting in Kalaburagi.

The state government has also decided to convert funds allotted for new goshalas to develop and strengthen the existing goshalas. “We are not closing down any goshala. In 2022-23, 35 new goshalas were announced. But only one started, but no cattle were brought to it. Hence, we decided to utilise this fund for existing goshalas,’’ he said.