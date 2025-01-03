Poisoned sweets sent in BJP MLC Dr Sarji’s name sparks investigation

SHIVAMOGGA: BJP MLC Dr Dhananjay Sarji’s personal secretary has lodged a police complaint after boxes of suspected poisonous sweets, sent in Dr Sarji’s name, were delivered to three individuals on New Year’s Day. One of the recipients was National Education Society secretary S N Nagaraj.

According to the complaint, anonymous individuals sent a box of sweets along with a New Year greeting card through DTDC courier on 1 January. The package, addressed to Nagaraj, falsely claimed to be from Dr Sarji. After consuming some of the sweets, Nagaraj experienced an unusually intense bitterness, raising concerns about potential adulteration.

Alarmed by the taste, Nagaraj immediately contacted Dr Sarji to verify the source of the sweets. Dr Sarji denied sending any such package, intensifying suspicions of foul play.

The complainant has requested legal action against the sender of the sweets and the accompanying anonymous letter. A case has been registered at Kote police station under IPC Section 123 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc., with intent to commit an offence).

Speaking to reporters, Dr Sarji said, “The box included my photo and contained erroneous Kannada sentences. Nagaraj called MLC Arun, who later informed me about the incident. We immediately lodged an FIR. The police have sent the box to a lab for investigation. Shockingly, similar boxes were sent to two doctors, Aravind and Pavithra. The courier was dispatched from Bhadravathi. The police are working to identify the accused.”

Expressing his distress over the misuse of his name, Dr Sarji added, “What if similar sweets were given to children, resulting in an unfortunate incident? The SP has assured me that the miscreant will be caught.”

Investigations are ongoing, and authorities are working to trace the origins of the courier and apprehend the culprit.