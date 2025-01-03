Process to appoint new Karnataka BJP chief has started: Joshi

MANGALURU: Stating that the appointment of B Y Vijayendra as state BJP president was “inevitable” then, Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi on Thursday said the process of the election to the party’s top post in the state has already begun. Talking to reporters, Joshi said the process of election from the booth president to national president has begun in the country and it normally takes place once the party’s membership drive is complete.

Stating that the booth-level election is already complete and the mandal-level election is in process, Joshi said the district-, state- and national-level elections will be held subsequently.

Asked whether the election will also take place for the party’s state president post as Vijayendra was appointed just over a year ago, Joshi said his appointment was “inevitable” then and now elections will be held across the country.

However, he said the chances of Vijayendra returning as BJP state president can’t be ruled out.

Joshi termed the Union cabinet extending subsidy on di-ammonium phosphate (DAP), continuing the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana and restructuring weather-based crop insurance scheme till 2025-26 as a New Year gift to the farmers of the country.