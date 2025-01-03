Rao committee will do a reality check on backwardness of taluks in Karnataka

KALABURAGI: The High Power Committee for Redressal of Regional Imbalance, which was set up by the Siddaramaiah government on March 16, 2024, under the chairmanship of renowned economist Prof M Govind Rao, started functioning from September because of many reasons, including the Lok Sabha elections. Though CM Siddaramaiah has spoken on several occasion on the constitution of the committee, there was no clear picture on who Prof Govind Rao is, and who are the members of the committee and how it functions.

Prof Govind Rao, younger brother of space scientist UR Rao, and Dr R Vishal, senior IAS officer and member secretary of the committee, spoke to The New Indian Express about the committee and its functioning, and said it is a follow-up to the Dr DM Nanjundappa Committee.

The Prof Govind Rao Committee has been given the brief to assess the development which has taken place following implementation of the Dr Nanjundappa Committee, which had submitted its report in 2002, and implementation of the recommendations began in 2007.

The Nanjundappa report had highlighted the backwardness of various taluks in the State. Of 175 taluks in 2001, the report had identified 35 taluks as backward, 40 taluks as more backward and 39 taluks as most backward. Of the 39 most backward taluks, 21 were in Kalaburagi division, 5 in Belagavi division, 11 in Bengaluru division and two in Mysuru division. Of 40 ‘more backward’ taluks, 5 were in Kalaburagi division, 12 in Belagavi division, 13 in Bengaluru division and 10 in Mysuru division. Of the 40 ‘most backward’ taluks, two were in Kalaburagi division, 14 in Belagavi division, 9 in Bengaluru division and 10 in Mysuru division.

The Nanjundappa Committee had recommended a Special Development Plan to provide separate grants for implementation of the recommendations and to see that these backward taluks should become progressive on par with other developed taluks. It is said that at the time of constituting the Nanjundappa Committee, there were 176 taluks, while the number has increased to 236.

Seventeen years after implementation of the report, the Prof. Govind Rao Committee has been entrusted with the task of ascertaining how many of these 236 taluks are are backward, more backward and most backward as on date.