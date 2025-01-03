Soon, Karnataka government to issue smart cards for Shakti scheme

BENGALURU: To streamline the Shakti scheme, the state government will issue smart cards to beneficiaries soon. As of now, as the scheme is applicable only for residents of Karnataka, women need to produce identity cards with their local addresses and after verification, conductors issue zero tickets. The smart cards with photo will be issued after the beneficiaries submit their local domicile proof.

One of the major complaints by conductors was that they had to verify ID proofs of every women passenger before issuing zero tickets under the Shakti scheme, which is time consuming.

Also, there are incidents of clashes between women passengers and conductors over ID cards and there are instances where women, who are not residents of Karnataka, are also trying to avail the free scheme, said sources from the bus corporation.

In peak hours, as conductors have to issue tickets to all passengers before the bus enters the next stage (after which the tariffs change), they have to halt the vehicle for a few minutes and then proceed resulting in delays. As the verification of the local domicile will be done before issuing the cards, this will make conductors’ work easier and also give a clear picture on the total beneficiaries, the sources said.

Since June 11, 2023, when the Shakti scheme was launched, till December last year, a whopping 356 crore women have travelled under the scheme. The zero-ticket value of passengers stood at Rs 8,598 crore.

Speaking to TNIE, Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy said, “The Shakti scheme has received overwhelming response from women. With this scheme, not only women ridership, but the overall ridership in all four bus corporations-- the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKRTC), North West Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) and Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) -- has gone up.”

Currently women have to show ID proof before conductors issue zero tickets. With the smart card, there is no need to verify each and every identity proof, Reddy said adding that the government will soon start issuing the cards.