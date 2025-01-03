Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy defends 15 per cent bus fare hike, blames BJP's Rs 5900 crore debt

BENGALURU: Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy justified the 15 percent bus fare hike across four transport corporations, stating that it was inevitable due to a Rs 5,900 crore liability left by the previous BJP government. He added that the hike was necessary to cover rising maintenance costs and salaries.

"From Rs 9 Crores, expenditure on the diesel rate has come to Rs 13 Crores everyday. Similarly, on salaries, From Rs 12 Crores it has come to 18 Crores on a daily basis. Daily Rs 10 Crores more burden on Transport Corporation. The central government increased the rate of diesel from Rs 60 in 2020 to Rs 90 now. I dare PM Narendra Modi and co to reduce diesel and then allow his leader to talk about ticket price hike," said Ramalinga Reddy and added, that had the BJP government not kept such a huge liability, the Congress government would not have gone for a hike.

The minister also remarked that the BJP has no moral right to question price hikes, recalling that when BS Yediyurappa was CM in January 2020, the BJP government raised ticket prices by 12%.

The minister also stated that the collection from the sale of tickets is less compared to daily expenditure on maintenance on buses and salaries and hence the hike was necessary. "The is no connection with hike and Shakti Scheme from hike as the transport department is being provided with funds from the state government. However, the hike of the price of tickets was one of the demands from transport corporations employees who announced an agitation earlier." Stressed Reddy.

To a question about BJP members and the public expressing anger on hike, he said the anger from a section of male passengers is ok but the BJP has no moral rights.

"The BJP is against women and schemes given to women. Whatever they do and how much ever propaganda against the government they do, Congress will come back to power and BJP's margin will be further reduced," he said and added, that the hike was proposed by the board of all four corporations six months before and now it was considered.