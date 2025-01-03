We will implement Karnataka Shakti Scheme model in AP: Minister Ramprasad Reddy

BENGALURU: A delegation from Andhra Pradesh, including Transport Minister Ramprasad Reddy, Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha, and Women and Child Development Minister Sandhya Rani, met Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy at the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) head office on Friday.

The visit was aimed at studying the successful implementation of Karnataka's Shakti Scheme, which provides free bus travel for women across four state-run corporations—KSRTC, Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC), and Kalyan Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKRTC).

The meeting holds significance as Andhra Pradesh's ruling alliance had promised to introduce "Super Six" public welfare schemes during its election campaign, one of which includes free bus travel in government-operated buses. The delegation sought to understand the feasibility, benefits, and challenges of implementing a similar scheme in Andhra Pradesh.

"The Shakti Scheme has made headlines across the nation. It benefits working women, students, and labourers, making it a pro-poor initiative. We are committed to launching similar pro-people schemes in Andhra Pradesh," said Transport Minister Ramprasad Reddy.

The Andhra Pradesh delegation also included Finance Secretary Ronald Rose and Transport Secretary Kantilal Dande. They were received by KSRTC Managing Director Anbu Kumar, BMTC Managing Director R. Ramachandran, and KSRTC Vigilance Director Nandini Devi. The Karnataka officials provided detailed insights into the Shakti Scheme's planning and implementation, offering valuable inputs for the Andhra Pradesh team.

The visit highlights the increasing focus on public welfare schemes that directly benefit marginalized sections of society, with Karnataka's initiative serving as a model for other states.