Bellatrix Aerospace achieves another milestone with successful green propulsion test in space

BENGALURU: Bellatrix Aerospace, a Bengaluru-based space tech start-up, announced on Thursday that it had achieved another milestone with the successful firing of its green mono-propellant propulsion package for the second time in space.

This achievement was part of the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) C60 PSLV Orbital Experimental Module (POEM)-4 mission.

According to a release, “This represents the company's third consecutive successful propulsion firing in orbit, further solidifying its position at the forefront of sustainable and high-performance space technology.”

The firm was one of the 10 private companies that partnered with ISRO in the launch of the 24 payloads carried on the mission.