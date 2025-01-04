CID officers visit Minister Hebbalkar’s residence in case against Ravi

BENGALURU: CID sleuths, looking into the alleged sexual harassment case filed by Women and Child Welfare Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar against BJP MLC CT Ravi, began their investigation by visiting her house at the Seven Ministers Quarters on Sankey Road in Vasanthnagar in Bengaluru on Friday.

A team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Anjumala Nayak visited the minister’s house to record her statement pertaining to the incident that allegedly happened in the Council at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi on December 19. If the victims are either women or children, the police must visit them at their convenience instead of summoning them to the office of the investigating officer.

The minister might also have to record her statements before a magistrate and the time is yet to be fixed. After the minister is questioned, the officers will summon Ravi to the CID office on Palace Road for questioning.

After giving her statement to the CID sleuths, Hebbalkar told the media that she is not considering the case a matter of prestige, but as a question of her self-respect. “The investigation has just begun. I request everyone to stand with me in this matter. Whatever needs to happen within the legal framework will happen,” she added.