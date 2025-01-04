Contractor writes to CM Siddaramaiah, seeks funds or mercy death

DAVANAGERE: Amid rising corruption charges against the government, ministers and MLAs, a contractor has written to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to release his funds or grant him mercy death.

Contractor from Harihar Mohammed Mazhar, who constructed a toilet at khabarsthan (burial ground) in Ward 29 of Harihar at a cost of Rs 25 lakh, has been running from pillar to post to get his bills encashed, but officials at Harihar City Municipal Council have been giving evasive replies for a year.

On Thursday, Mazhar wrote to CM Siddaramaiah, a copy of which is with TNIE, requesting him to release the contract money of Rs 20 lakh, and another bill of Rs 5 lakh, or allow him mercy killing.

Mazhar told TNIE that he is a Class 1 contractor, who had completed the toilet and CC drainage work under the State Finance Commission (SFC) grant in 2023. Third party inspection of the work was completed on December 7, 2023. “Even after one year, the bills were not released. My letters to the Deputy Commissioner and government went unheard. Even ward councillors are not heeding my requests. I have paid them commission,” he alleged.

Mazhar said he took a hand loan to complete the work and has paid Rs 2-3 lakh in interest till now. “The loans are still outstanding, and now my daughter’s wedding is before me. Except this money I have no other source... After getting disgusted with the lethargic attitude of officials, I have finally come to a conclusion to accept mercy death, hence request you to permit me to die,” he requested in the letter.

Non-release of funds for work completed under SFC grant is a clear indicator of open corruption, alleged district BJP president Rajashekhar N.

Contractors allege they can’t pay interest for hand loans taken, and they also have to pay commission to Congress legislators and ministers to get their money.