Crime detection must improve in Karnataka, cyber crime cops need tech skills

BENGALURU: As we step into 2025, the state’s policing infrastructure remains a key priority for law enforcement agencies, especially with rising challenges in detecting crimes, particularly cyber crimes. Experts say the government must prioritize recruitment and stress the need for a multi-faceted approach, combining technology, manpower and specialized units to ensure public safety and create a secure environment across the state.

BNS Reddy, former Inspector General of Police (IGP), said police officers should be trained effectively to detect and solve cases. The state’s detection rate in all crimes, including cyber crime, needs to improve. “Police need to strengthen the system by hiring technically proficient staff and upgrading basic infrastructure.

In cyber crime cases, the modus operandi of criminals ranges from anything to everything. Regular police officers often lack the expertise required to detect and solve such cases,” the retired officer said, suggesting that cyber crime police should be technically skilled to address these challenges effectively. “While police may report cyber crime cases, they often fail to detect and investigate them thoroughly, eventually filing a ‘C’ report,” he added.

He further noted that earlier, crimes were detected without the aid of CCTV cameras or call data records (CDR), thanks to the professional skills of the police. “However, with advancements in technology, the installation of AI-enabled cameras to aid in crime detection, prevention and traffic management has gained significance. All crime-prone areas should be equipped with such cameras, and adequate surveillance should be implemented in commercial complexes, residential areas, and on roads to enhance public safety,” he opined.