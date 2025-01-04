Did Sri Ram Sene hold arms training camp in Belagavi?

BAGALKOT: An alleged arms training conducted recently by right-wing outfit- Sri Ram Sene at Todalabagi village in Jamkhandi taluk has come to light.

According to the sources, the Sene conducted the training in the remote hilly areas of the village with several participants. The video and photos of the event have now gone viral where the participants carrying rifles and aiming at the target.

However, it is not sure whether the rifles being used were airguns (which do not require any licence for usage) or any prohibited weapons. The sources also said it was self-defence and personality development training held for five days for the participants. Meanwhile, when contacted for further details on the training, neither the district president nor the state president of Sene was available to talk.

Only taluk president Ravi Pujar could be contacted by this reporter. He, however, refused to divulge any details about the training, number of participants attended or anything related to it. He claimed that since he was out of station for some work, he did not have much information about the training. He however admitted that such training was conducted in Todalabagi village.

“ I cannot say anything about the training as I was not in the city. I only know that the training was held, besides that, I do not have anything more to share”, he said.When contacted, CPI M D Maddi of Jamkhandi range under which the village falls, said they still have to get confirmation about it. They said they would conduct an inquiry and take suitable legal action against the erring persons if the inquiry suggested any illegality.