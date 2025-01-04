DK Shivakumar in Turkey, CM Siddaramaiah has cosy dinner with cabinet

BENGALURU/BELAGAVI: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his cabinet colleagues, mostly Dalit ministers, had dinner at PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi’s residence on Thursday. Nothing remarkable, except that the get-together happened at a time when Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar is on a personal trip to Turkey.

It is being interpreted as camp politics, and attempts at political one-upmanship to counter Shivakumar, who appears to have outfoxed the Siddaramaiah camp, especially Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara and Belagavi district minister Satish Jarkiholi. The issue in point is BJP MLC CT Ravi’s alleged derogatory remarks on Women and Child Welfare Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar, when he sent out a message that he is the CM-in-waiting.

The Siddaramaiah camp learnt of Ravi’s arrest and turn of events quite late, according to sources. Opposition parties, including LoP R Ashoka noticed it, and commented that Siddaramaiah was growing weak before Shivakumar.

As a strategy to counter Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah’s Man Friday Satish arranged dinner to make a point that their camp could not be ignored, say political pundits. Earlier, none of the dinners hosted by AHINDA leaders, including Parameshwara, featured Shivakumar, they added.

