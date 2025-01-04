Hike needed to offset BJP government’s liability: Minister Ramalinga Reddy

BENGALURU: Justifying the 15% bus fare hike, Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy on Friday said this was inevitable as the previous BJP government had left a liability of Rs 5,900 crore, and maintenance costs and salaries have increased.

“From Rs 9 crore four years ago, the expenditure on diesel has now come to Rs 13 crore every day. Similarly on salaries, from Rs 12 crore it has come to Rs 18 crore daily. Transport corporations have a daily burden of Rs 10 crore. The Centre increased the diesel rate from Rs 60 in 2020 to Rs 90 now. I dare Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reduce the diesel price and then let his party leaders talk about the bus fare hike,” said Reddy.

The minister also stated that the BJP has no moral right to question the bus fare price hike, as the previous BS Yediyurappa-led BJP government in 2020 had increased the bus fare rate by 12%.

The minister also clarified that there will be no increase of rates on bus passes and the hike will come into effect from January 5.