Karnataka BJP leaders protest demanding Priyank Kharge's resignation; taken to preventive custody

KALABURAGI: Police took around 75-80 BJP top leaders of the State into preventive custody. The list included the leader of the opposition in the Legislative Assembly R. Ashok, the leader of the opposition in the Legislative Council Cheluvadi Narayana Swamy, MLCs C. T. Ravi and Ravikumar.
They were taken while they were marching towards the residence of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge, who is also Kalaburagi district in-charge minister, here on Saturday afternoon.
As per the scheduled programme, the BJP leaders including R. Ashok, Chulevadi Narayana Swamy, C. T. Ravi, Ravikumar, former ministers M. Mahesh and Sunil Vaalyapure arrived at the Jagat Circle at about 11.30 AM on Saturday and garlanded the statues of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar and Basaveshwara.
After the stage programme where they demanded the resignation of Kalaburagi district in-charge minister Priyank Kharge as his name has appeared in the death note written by Bidar contractor Sachin Panchal who committed suicide on 26th December, the BJP leaders and activists started marching towards the residence of Priyank Kharge in Kalaburagi via Mini Vidhana Soudha.
The police who allowed the BJP activists to come in a procession up to Mini Vidhana Soudha, stopped them while they were marching towards Priyank Kharge’s house.
Kalaburagi Police Commissioner Sharanappa S. D. said that police have taken 75-80 senior BJP leaders including R. Ashok, and Cheluvadi Narayana Swamy to preventive custody and they were released later.