Karnataka BJP leaders protest demanding Priyank Kharge's resignation; taken to preventive custody

KALABURAGI: Police took around 75-80 BJP top leaders of the State into preventive custody. The list included the leader of the opposition in the Legislative Assembly R. Ashok, the leader of the opposition in the Legislative Council Cheluvadi Narayana Swamy, MLCs C. T. Ravi and Ravikumar.

They were taken while they were marching towards the residence of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge, who is also Kalaburagi district in-charge minister, here on Saturday afternoon.

As per the scheduled programme, the BJP leaders including R. Ashok, Chulevadi Narayana Swamy, C. T. Ravi, Ravikumar, former ministers M. Mahesh and Sunil Vaalyapure arrived at the Jagat Circle at about 11.30 AM on Saturday and garlanded the statues of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar and Basaveshwara.