Karnataka Lokayukta probe reveals Rs 16.84 crore loss due to irregularities in Ambedkar Development Corporation

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Lokayukta police have unearthed a loss of Rs 16.84 crore to the state’s exchequer due to alleged irregularities in Dr B R Ambedkar Development Corporation in Vijayapura in respect of allotment of lands for landless people belonging to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe.

This came to light when the investigation was conducted by the Lokayukta police following the registration of crime on December 26, 2024, under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act and IPC based on a complaint and also the search conducted by them.

According to the official statement, the complainant alleged that money had been misused by creating fake sale deeds in the name of true beneficiaries who were poor landless women of agricultural families between 2014 and 2018.

The search was conducted for five days from December 30 in the premises of eight officials including the then Manager of the Corporation, Renuka Satarle, the then District Manager of the Corporation, retired district Manager S S Managiri and others.