Karnataka’s demand for energy to go up by 5 per cent this summer

BENGALURU: The energy department has forecast a rise in demand for power by at least 5% in the coming days in view of increasing temperatures.

A team from the department also forecast that the demand would go up to at least 340 million units a day during the first six months of 2025.

“While last year, the demand was less because of a good monsoon, this time, we are expecting it to go up. During 2023-24, we saw a peak demand of 17,220 MW. This year, we are expecting it to increase to 18,000 MW in the first six months,” a senior official told TNIE. This was discussed with Energy Minister KJ George on Friday at a review meeting. The department will depend more on hydel power stations this year, the official said.

“Power purchase agreements, which Karnataka had with other states, will also be utilised. They will first be utilised during early days of summer. We have appealed to farmers to install solar-based irrigation pumpsets so that the load on the grid is managed effectively,” the official said.

Initiate energy exchange pacts with other states: Min

George had held a detailed meeting with officials of KPCL, KPTCL, and PCKL. The meeting focused on electricity generation, procurement, and transmission. The minister directed the officials to focus on adequate power generation to ensure no gap in demand and supply.