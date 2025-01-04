Nadda lands in Bengaluru as internal bickering in state BJP becomes a concern

BENGALURU: In a visit that has generated significant attention, BJP national president J P Nadda arrived in Bengaluru for a series of brief one-on-one meetings with key party leaders. There were no formal group discussions on the agenda, but party leaders took the opportunity to brief Nadda about key issues affecting the state, including the MUDA and Valmiki corporation scams, the Sachin Panchal suicide case and the internal bickering within the party.
Opposition Leader in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy said Nadda emphasised the importance of unity within the state unit.
However, what set tongues wagging during the visit was the conspicuous absence of dissenting leaders, including MLAs Basangouda Patil Yatnal and Ramesh Jarkiholi and their supporters. Despite speculation that they, or their supporters, might approach Nadda to present their side of the story, sources indicated that their presence was considered unnecessary.
It was suggested that the central leadership, already briefed on the ongoing developments, saw no need for further discussions. Though the Yatnal issue did not dominate Nadda’s meetings, party insiders confirmed that the central leadership was fully aware of the growing dissent within the party and the concerns surrounding its disciplinary practices.
These are likely to be issues that the new national president will have to navigate when he takes office. When questioned about the absence of dissenting leaders, Narayanaswamy downplayed the issue, stating, “If there were differences, those leaders would have met Nadda. There are no differences among us.”
One of the most surprising moments of Nadda’s visit occurred at the Kumarakrupa guest house, where he was greeted by MLC Ravi Kumar and, unexpectedly, RR Nagar MLA Munirathna. Known for his controversial past, Munirathna’s appearance was particularly striking. Sources suggested that his presence was not a coincidence, but a clear message to the party leadership that, in his time of need, Munirathna expects the party to support him rather than disown him.
As Nadda prepares to hand over the reins to a new national president, it is clear that the issues related to party discipline, particularly concerning Yatnal and Jarkiholi, will not be overlooked. These matters are likely to reach the highest levels of the party, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Some sources hinted that these issues were subtly raised with Nadda during his visit. How the party will address these concerns remains to be seen.
Narayanaswamy also clarified that Nadda’s visit was primarily for a private event. “We provided him with information about how the Congress government in the state is functioning,” he explained. When asked about the party’s organisational matters, Narayanaswamy said, “We discussed everything. Nadda enquired about how we, as opposition leaders, are working. We shared the work we’ve been doing and assured him that we are all united in our efforts.”