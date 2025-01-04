Nadda lands in Bengaluru as internal bickering in state BJP becomes a concern

BENGALURU: In a visit that has generated significant attention, BJP national president J P Nadda arrived in Bengaluru for a series of brief one-on-one meetings with key party leaders. There were no formal group discussions on the agenda, but party leaders took the opportunity to brief Nadda about key issues affecting the state, including the MUDA and Valmiki corporation scams, the Sachin Panchal suicide case and the internal bickering within the party.

Opposition Leader in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy said Nadda emphasised the importance of unity within the state unit.

However, what set tongues wagging during the visit was the conspicuous absence of dissenting leaders, including MLAs Basangouda Patil Yatnal and Ramesh Jarkiholi and their supporters. Despite speculation that they, or their supporters, might approach Nadda to present their side of the story, sources indicated that their presence was considered unnecessary.

It was suggested that the central leadership, already briefed on the ongoing developments, saw no need for further discussions. Though the Yatnal issue did not dominate Nadda’s meetings, party insiders confirmed that the central leadership was fully aware of the growing dissent within the party and the concerns surrounding its disciplinary practices.

These are likely to be issues that the new national president will have to navigate when he takes office. When questioned about the absence of dissenting leaders, Narayanaswamy downplayed the issue, stating, “If there were differences, those leaders would have met Nadda. There are no differences among us.”