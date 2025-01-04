Travel agency abandons Dakshina Kannada pilgrims in Madina; ex-MLA Bava, others bring them back

MANGALURU: A group of 172 pilgrims from various parts of Dakshina Kannada district, who had travelled for the Mecca-Madina pilgrimage, were left stranded by the travel agency in Madinah.
With the help of his friends, former legislator Mohiuddin Bava ensured the safe return of these stranded pilgrims to their homeland.
Talking to reporters, Bava said Muhammadiya Travel Agency of Kabaka had taken 172 individuals on an Umrah pilgrimage 17 days ago. They were first taken to the holy city of Mecca and then to Madinah. However, after dropping the pilgrims in Madinah, the agency persons fled to India, leaving them stranded.
As a result, the pilgrims were left in a state of confusion. Among the 172, over a hundred pilgrims managed to gather funds with the help of their relatives and returned to India. However, 58 individuals, including women and elderly people, were left without any assistance and found themselves in a state of distress.
They were without food, medicine, and shelter, struggling to make ends meet. Upon hearing about this situation, Mohiuddin Bava immediately contacted his friends and various organizations in Saudi Arabia. Together, they managed to raise funds for the remaining pilgrims' travel expenses.
All the stranded individuals were eventually able to return home via Mangaluru, Kannur, Calicut, and Bengaluru airports.
Baav said that as soon as he learned of the pilgrims being stranded in Madinah, he prioritized their safety through his contacts. He added that he and his friends pooled their resources to cover the travel costs for the remaining 58 pilgrims and ensured their safe return.
Bava also called for strict legal action against fraudulent travel agencies that cheat the public, particularly those who provide only dummy return tickets to their clients. He demanded that licenses for such agencies be revoked, and authorities should take action against officials who facilitate such fraudulent practices.
Several victims have filed complaints about the incident, and Bava urged everyone to visit their respective local police stations and file formal complaints.