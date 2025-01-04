Travel agency abandons Dakshina Kannada pilgrims in Madina; ex-MLA Bava, others bring them back

MANGALURU: A group of 172 pilgrims from various parts of Dakshina Kannada district, who had travelled for the Mecca-Madina pilgrimage, were left stranded by the travel agency in Madinah.

With the help of his friends, former legislator Mohiuddin Bava ensured the safe return of these stranded pilgrims to their homeland.

Talking to reporters, Bava said Muhammadiya Travel Agency of Kabaka had taken 172 individuals on an Umrah pilgrimage 17 days ago. They were first taken to the holy city of Mecca and then to Madinah. However, after dropping the pilgrims in Madinah, the agency persons fled to India, leaving them stranded.

As a result, the pilgrims were left in a state of confusion. Among the 172, over a hundred pilgrims managed to gather funds with the help of their relatives and returned to India. However, 58 individuals, including women and elderly people, were left without any assistance and found themselves in a state of distress.