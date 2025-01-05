15 per cent fare hike in Karnataka is ox cart guarantee: AAP

BENGALURU: Pulling a bullock cart to signify that it is the only mode of commute left for the common man, Aam Aadmi Party workers staged a protest at Freedom Park in Bengaluru on Saturday against the Congress government’s 15% hike in bus fares.

They mocked the government for burdening people with the “ox cart guarantee”, and warned that if the hike is not rolled back, the party will hold protests across the state.

AAP’s Bengaluru city general secretary Jagadish Chandra claimed that the Congress government came to power by copying the guarantees of AAP, but failed to implement them promptly owing to rampant corruption.