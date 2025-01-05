Ashoka seeks action against Congress leaders for ‘morphed’ video

BENGALURU: Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka accused Congress leaders of circulating objectionable content against him and requested the police register an FIR against those leaders responsible for it.

In a letter to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Cyber Economics and Narcotics (CEN), West Division, Bengaluru, Ashoka clarified that he did not utter any objectionable word.

The BJP leader also provided a link for a video clip to back his claims and also the video clip put out by the Congress.

He said on Friday, when BJP leaders were meeting people at the KSRTC bus stop and informing them about the bus fare hike, some police officers tried to stop him from meeting the general public. At this juncture, he told the police officers not to interfere as he was speaking to people about the decisions taken by the government.

“In return, I was heckled and manhandled by the police, and they tried to stop me without any authority of law. At this point, I made it very clear to the police officers that I am the Leader of Opposition and they should not interfere with me while I am communicating information to the general public,” he stated in the letter.

“The video, which is false and misleading, provides indirect encouragement to the community to spread hate against the police department, which goes contrary to my intentions of doing good for the general public with the support of the police department,” the BJP leader stated.