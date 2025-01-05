Brace for price hikes & realpolitik in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Blistering developments in the first few days of the new year indicate that the state is in for a series of price hikes while top political honchos continue their realpolitik.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, a few ministers, and legislators attending a dinner meeting at Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Satish Jarkiholi’s Bengaluru residence yet again fuelled speculations that everything is not hunky-dory in the ruling Congress. Jarkiholi maintained that there was nothing unusual, and that it was like any other dinner meeting they have held in the past. He stated that the issues discussed included enhancing the government’s image, making administration more efficient, and ensuring the party’s return to power in the state.

Many in the party believe there is more to the dinner meeting than meets the eye. The CM huddling with a few of his ministers at a time when Deputy CM and state Congress president DK Shivakumar is holidaying with his family in Turkey is seen as political maneuvering, which is part of a larger game-plan to ensure that he continues as the CM for a full five-year term without disturbing the existing system. There is no clarity on the power-sharing arrangement between the CM and the DyCM, which often comes up for discussions in political circles. Siddaramaiah will be completing two-and-a-half years as CM towards the end of 2025.

Some Congress insiders see developments related to the dinner meeting and talk about the need for a full-time president for the state unit as an offshoot of developments during the Belagavi session when differences between the CM and the DyCM camps had reportedly come to the fore during the party leaders’ meeting.

The CM’s camp seems to be strategizing to rein in the DyCM, who nurtures the ambition of becoming the CM. After Congress won 136 seats in the 2023 assembly polls, there was stiff competition between Siddaramaiah, who was then the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, and Shivakumar, the state Congress chief.

Those close to the DyCM’s camp maintain that pressure tactics won’t work as all important decisions including ‘one leader one post’ are taken at the high command level. They also question the timing of such talks and ask why they did not talk about it before the Lok Sabha polls when Shivakumar led the party along with other senior leaders.