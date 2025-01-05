Brace for price hikes & realpolitik in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Blistering developments in the first few days of the new year indicate that the state is in for a series of price hikes while top political honchos continue their realpolitik.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, a few ministers, and legislators attending a dinner meeting at Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Satish Jarkiholi’s Bengaluru residence yet again fuelled speculations that everything is not hunky-dory in the ruling Congress. Jarkiholi maintained that there was nothing unusual, and that it was like any other dinner meeting they have held in the past. He stated that the issues discussed included enhancing the government’s image, making administration more efficient, and ensuring the party’s return to power in the state.
Many in the party believe there is more to the dinner meeting than meets the eye. The CM huddling with a few of his ministers at a time when Deputy CM and state Congress president DK Shivakumar is holidaying with his family in Turkey is seen as political maneuvering, which is part of a larger game-plan to ensure that he continues as the CM for a full five-year term without disturbing the existing system. There is no clarity on the power-sharing arrangement between the CM and the DyCM, which often comes up for discussions in political circles. Siddaramaiah will be completing two-and-a-half years as CM towards the end of 2025.
Some Congress insiders see developments related to the dinner meeting and talk about the need for a full-time president for the state unit as an offshoot of developments during the Belagavi session when differences between the CM and the DyCM camps had reportedly come to the fore during the party leaders’ meeting.
The CM’s camp seems to be strategizing to rein in the DyCM, who nurtures the ambition of becoming the CM. After Congress won 136 seats in the 2023 assembly polls, there was stiff competition between Siddaramaiah, who was then the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, and Shivakumar, the state Congress chief.
Those close to the DyCM’s camp maintain that pressure tactics won’t work as all important decisions including ‘one leader one post’ are taken at the high command level. They also question the timing of such talks and ask why they did not talk about it before the Lok Sabha polls when Shivakumar led the party along with other senior leaders.
Meanwhile, the Congress’s internal dynamics seem to be having an impact on the regional party Janata Dal (Secular). Union Minister and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy maintained that he was aware of Congress’ conspiracy to woo his party MLAs, but Congress will not succeed in its designs. Kumaraswamy faces the daunting task of keeping his legislators together as Congress leaders would be keen to strengthen their positions by getting the regional party MLAs into their fold.
While top leaders are busy with their realpolitik, people have to bear the brunt of a series of price hikes. The Congress government, which claims that its guarantee schemes — that include free rides for women in state transport corporation buses — have alleviated the burden of price rise and inflation, has increased the bus fare by a whopping 15%.
The government justifies it on the grounds that expenditures on diesel and salaries have increased and also blames the previous BJP government for leaving behind a Rs 5,900 crore liability. Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy also cited fare hikes during the previous governments to justify the decision.
Leave aside the justification for a moment, isn’t it a contradiction of sorts on the part of the government? Providing free rides for women may be justified. But, does increasing bus fares mean that price rise and inflation — major factors for announcing guarantees — are no longer concerns? If the daily travel expenditure of the low-income group rises, won’t that pinch their families?
Private transporters will eventually follow suit. That would have a cascading effect on many things.
Ironically, the state seems to be in for a season of price hikes. After bus fares, there is talk of increasing Bengaluru Metro Rail fares, milk prices, and water tariffs.
Each of those hikes will have a justification, some of them rightly so. But the timing is worth taking note. They are being effected after the bypolls to the three assembly seats and probably before the state budget. Perhaps the CM, who will be presenting his 16th budget in the next few weeks, would be better off having a clear picture of the revenues and not having to announce any harsh measures in the budget.
Anyways, in politics, timing is everything.