Hindi should be promoted as bridge language: Governor Arif Mohammed Khan

MYSURU: Bihar Governor Arif Mohammed Khan emphasised that all Indian languages are expressions of Goddess Saraswathi and stressed that there is no competition among them. He advocated for equal scope and respect for all languages, asserting the need to promote Hindi as a connecting language while preserving pride in regional languages.

He was speaking at the Regional Official Language Conference organised by the Ministry of Home Affairs at the KSOU Convocation Hall in Mysuru on Saturday.

“In India, we must nurture pride in all our languages while promoting Hindi as a link language,” Governor Khan said, highlighting the role Hindi played during the freedom struggle as a unifying medium. “Language should never be a tool for division... instead, it should unite people. Just as we respect divinity, we must honour all languages and cultures,” he elaborated.

He noted that Indian society’s embrace of linguistic and cultural diversity has been a hallmark of its unity. “The profound philosophy of Adi Shankaracharya, who achieved cultural and spiritual unity without linguistic knowledge but through the depth of emotion, serves as an example for us. His principle of Aham Brahmasmi illuminated the divinity within every individual centuries ago, showcasing India’s inclusive heritage,” he said.

Governor Khan further explained that understanding the diversity of Indian languages opens the door to recognising the country’s rich cultural mosaic. “India’s unity lies in its diversity. Our culture is rooted in history and knowledge, attracting scholars worldwide to delve into India’s vast repository of wisdom. Indian intellectuals must channel their focus toward societal progress,” he said.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai lauded the role of Hindi in national integration. He recalled Mahatma Gandhi’s efforts in establishing the Dakshin Bharat Hindi Prachar Sabha to propagate the language in South India. Rai stressed the government’s initiatives to promote mother tongue education and linguistic development alongside Hindi’s rise as an international language.