Professor Assadi, champion of tribal rights, passes away in Bengaluru

MYSURU: Prof Muzafar Hussain Assadi, an eminent scholar, fearless researcher, and former in-charge vice-chancellor of the University of Mysore, passed away at a private hospital in Bengaluru in the wee hours of Saturday.

Known for his relentless commitment to justice, he leaves behind an extraordinary legacy in academia, social activism, and public life. Born in Shirva village of Udupi district, Prof Assadi completed his PhD at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), New Delhi.

Over his illustrious career, he served as a lecturer, reader, and was professor for 22 years, inspiring generations of students. His guidance produced 21 PhD scholars, and his intellectual contributions include 14 books and over 300 talks delivered worldwide.

His sharp observations on Karnataka’s socio-economic challenges, political systems, and development models cemented his reputation as an authority in political science and social research.

Prof Assadi’s work was characterised by a deep commitment to marginalised communities. His groundbreaking research into the plight of tribal communities in Mysuru and Kodagu stands as a testament to his dedication.

Appointed by the Karnataka High Court, he trekked 100s of kms in woods visiting over 90 tribal hamlets across Hunsur, HD Kote, and Virajpet taluks in Mysuru and Kodagu districts, respectively. Over eight years, he documented the systemic exploitation, land rights violations, and human rights abuses faced by tribals.

His extensive 400-page report, interim report in 2006, and final report in 2010 included 36 recommendations aimed at ensuring justice and rehabilitation for 4,000 displaced tribals. Despite spending his own resources on this work, Prof Assadi was not happy with the present and successive governments for not implementing his recommendations of the report.

His book Colonial and Post-Colonial Identity Politics: Caste Among Muslims earned widespread acclaim and was translated into several languages, including Malayalam. As a political commentator, he was an incisive critic of issues threatening India’s pluralistic fabric.