Supari killers tasked to murder seer & BJP leaders, claims Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra

SHIVAMOGGA: Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra has asserted that contractor Sachin Panchala’s death note implicates certain individuals in hiring contract killers from Solapur, Maharashtra, to murder a Hindu seer, an MLA, and the Kalaburagi BJP city unit president.

Vijayendra further alleged that influential politicians are involved and called for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged suicide and contract killing cases.

He stated that the death note indicates Panchala committed suicide due to threats from Congress leader Raju Kapnoor, who is closely associated with minister Priyank Kharge. Panchala’s death note highlights this connection.

Panchala’s family has expressed distrust in the local police for a fair investigation and reported facing harassment when trying to file a police complaint. They have demanded a CBI probe due to the involvement of influential individuals, Vijayendra added.

The BJP leader also alleged that the death note mentions a plot to hire contract killers to eliminate seer Siddalinga Swami, Gulbarga Rural MLA Basawaraj Mattimud, and Kalaburagi BJP city unit president Chandu Patil. He questioned who could orchestrate such a conspiracy, suggesting that only those with political interests in the district could be behind it.

Vijayendra emphasized that a CBI probe is essential to ensure justice. Addressing Priyank, Vijayendra suggested that a CBI investigation would protect the latter’s political future, noting that there is no need to fear the CBI, which previously exonerated minister KJ George in the DySP Ganapathy suicide case.

Vijayendra insisted on a CBI probe because he believes CM Siddaramaiah cannot be trusted to handle the matter impartially. He warned that if the case is assigned to the CID or SIT, justice will be compromised due to internal conspiracies within Priyank’s party.