VP Jagdeep Dhankhar to inaugurate queue system complex at Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala

MANGALURU: Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar, will inaugurate the state-of-the-art 'Sri Saanidhya' queue system complex at Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala on January 7.

A release from SDME Society said the new facility aims to improve the experience of devotees visiting the temple, enhancing convenience and comfort during their wait for darshan of Sri Manjunatha Swamy. The initiative, spearheaded by Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari Dr. D. Veerendra Heggade, is part of his ongoing vision to modernize the temple's infrastructure to better serve an increasing number of visitors.

The complex, covering 275,177 sq. ft. and spread across three stories, features 16 halls that can accommodate 600-800 devotees each, with an overall capacity to handle up to 12,000 devotees.

Designed to ensure a smooth and organized darshan experience, the complex includes air-conditioned halls, essential facilities like toilets, childcare rooms, drinking water stations, and cafeterias, as well as entertainment and information systems, such as digital TVs and audio setups.

A key innovation is the Queue Management System (QMS), which will be used for the first time at Dharmasthala. The system, integrated with 160 AI-based cameras, will monitor real-time occupancy and direct devotees to specific halls, ensuring timely darshan. The system also includes instant alerts to a command center for any issues. Additionally, the complex is equipped with 263 speakers and 54 amplifiers to provide clear communication through live updates, emergency announcements, and safety instructions.

In line with sustainability efforts, the complex features 650 kilowatts of solar panels, which generate renewable energy to power the facility. An advanced building management system further optimizes energy and water usage, contributing to environmental conservation.