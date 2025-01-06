A letter to PMO on ‘unsafe’ road gets NHAI to address it

BENGALURU: A citizen’s appeal to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has prompted the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to take action on road safety and infrastructure issues along the 35-km stretch of NH44 beyond Bengaluru airport junction.

This crucial route connects major destinations like Chikkaballapur, Ballari, Anantpur, Hyderabad and others and serves lakhs of commuters daily.

Anilkumar J, a regular traveller on the aforementioned route, highlighted critical issues such as non-functional lamp posts, faded lane markings, missing safety sign boards, and lack of hazard and speed-breaker signs. He also complained that there are traffic congestion at key intersections like Doddaballapur Cross and Devanahalli Cross.

He wrote to the PMO on November 24, 2024, detailing the urgent need for intervention. In his complaint, he proposed several measures to address the safety concerns on the NH44 stretch, including installing solar-powered lights along the median to improve nighttime visibility and placing reflectors along road boundaries and medians for better guidance.

He also suggested the installation of reflector-enhanced speed-breakers at critical points and the placement of hazard and signboards at strategic locations to alert drivers effectively.