Bus fare hike sparks auto fare woes in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: With bus fares hiked by 15 per cent, autorickshaw drivers who had been pressing the transport department to revise fares, have already started demanding more money from passengers. As the bus fare hike came into effect from Saturday midnight, commuters on Sunday complained that autos are overcharging.

“Many autos operating in the city are not going by the metre and people are struggling to find autos. With the bus fare hike, this has come as another big blow. We get autos, only if we agree to pay whatever the drivers demand,” complained a regular auto user.

Voicing out their struggles, Prashanth, an auto driver said, “While the auto fares have remained the same, operational costs have increased year after year. Auto fares were revised in 2023 in Shivamogga, Mangaluru and Udupi, but Bengaluru, which has a much higher cost of living has not increased the fares. How are we supposed to operate our autos with the existing fares? Government must revise the fares soon.”