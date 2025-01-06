‘Chitra Santhe brings people closer to traditions’: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: There should be a work of art in every home, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, calling on Bengalureans to support artists at the 22nd Chitra Santhe.
Inaugurating the event on Sunday, the CM praised its unique role in showcasing Karnataka’s heritage while fostering a vibrant artistic ecosystem.
“Chitra Santhe is not just an art fair, it is a cultural phenomenon that brings people closer to traditions and heritage. I have not seen such an event anywhere in the world,” Siddaramaiah remarked, highlighting the participation of artists from 22 states.
Organised by Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath, the art fair turned Kumara Krupa Road into a vibrant open-air gallery. This year’s theme, the girl child, was brought to life by artists who re-imagined women in roles traditionally dominated by men, and celebrating women and their contributions to society.
The event, which attracts over four lakh visitors in a single day, offers art lovers an opportunity to buy art and support the creative community.
“Art is a reflection of people’s lives, their culture and heritage. Chitrakala Parishath is doing exemplary work in preserving this through initiatives like Chitra Santhe,” he added.
Highlighting the importance of women empowerment, he stated, “Educating a woman is like educating an entire family.” Reflecting on Shakti and Gruha Lakshmi schemes, Siddaramaiah emphasised the government’s efforts to uplift women.
Artwork highlights
Chitra Santhe showcased a vibrant mix of styles, including dot and oil paintings, devotional and watercolour creations. Traditional Mysuru, Tanjore, Rajasthani and Madhubani artworks stood alongside modern and contemporary pieces. Prices started at Rs 300 and went as high as Rs 7 lakh.
The Rs 7lakh paintings, by Jeevan S from Coimbatore, captured the annual ritual of Lord Kallazhagar at the Chithirai festival in Madurai. The 8x6 sqft canvas, which took him a year to complete, showcases the cultural significance of this Tamil Nadu tradition.
People were welcomed by a 35-ft sculpture of a girl child’s face, entirely crafted from cardboard sheets, by 200 students, teachers, and staff.
Another highlight was the collection of paintings by artist Parasuraman A, who only paints female characters, to challenge the belief that men are inherently stronger. One of Parasuraman’s paintings, depicting a woman single-handedly taming bulls during Tamil Nadu’s Jallikattu tradition, captivated visitors; it was priced at Rs 5 lakh.