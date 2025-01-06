IIM-B student found dead on campus

BENGALURU: A 28-year-old Indian Institute of Management-Bangalore (IIMB) postgraduate student died after he accidentally fell from the second floor of the hostel building on the campus located on Bannerghatta Road in Bengaluru.

The deceased has been identified as Nilay Kailashbhai Patel, a second-year MBA student. He hailed from Gujarat.

The police said the incident happened on Saturday night when Patel was returning to his room after celebrating his birthday at a friend’s room on the campus.

The police said that the incident came to light when Patel’s body was found by a security guard at around 6:45 am on Sunday. A preliminary probe has established that Patel, whose birthday was on Saturday, had gone to celebrate his birthday at a friend’s room in a different block of the hostel on the campus. He left the friend’s room at around 11:30 pm and returned to his room in ‘F’ Block.

Student forum seeks clarity from IIMB

“It is suspected that Patel may have lost balance and accidentally fell from the second floor while returning to his room,” the police said. Based on a complaint filed by Patel’s relative, who arrived in Bengaluru on Sunday evening, the police registered a case of unnatural death. Further investigation is on.

Following the incident, the IIM-B, in a statement, said, “A bright student and a much-loved friend to many, Nilay will be sorely missed by the entire IIMB family. In this difficult time, we request consideration, respect, and privacy for him and his family.”

Following the incident, the All-India OBC Students Association has demanded that the institution provide clarity on the issue. The association stressed that the institution lacks sufficient mechanisms to address the concerns of marginalised communities, a matter they have consistently raised.