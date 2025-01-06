Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah rolls up his sleeves to present Rs 4 lakh crore budget

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is set to present Karnataka’s largest-ever budget, estimated at around Rs 4 lakh crore, likely on March 14, with the budget session expected to run for around four weeks.

As the date draws closer, Siddaramaiah has started preparations for a series of crucial progress review meetings starting Monday. These high-stake sessions will lay the foundation for the state’s landmark budget, with key departments, including social welfare, health and family welfare, food and civil supplies, higher education, medical education and women and child development, taking centerstage during the next few days.

Sources in the Chief Minister’s Office revealed that Siddaramaiah, who is set to present his 16th budget, the highest ever by any CM in Karnataka’s history, is working to finalise the priorities for each department in the coming weeks.

These meetings are pivotal, as the CM faces the challenging task of balancing competing demands while addressing concerns over the strain of welfare guarantees and insufficient revenues to meet other critical priorities. Ministers and department heads will be making strong pushes for their share of the budget, making these discussions a defining moment in shaping the state’s financial future.