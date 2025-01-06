Scam or scandal, all cases go to CID
There is an increasing trend of the State Government transferring high-profile criminal cases to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). Due to the gravity of some cases, the state government even forms Special Investigation Teams (SIT) to handle them.
Last year, almost all important cases were transferred to the CID, including the Prajwal Revanna sexual exploitation case, former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa’s alleged POCSO case, Valmiki Corporation scam, former minister and BJP MLA Munirathna’s alleged rape case, murder case of 23-year-old Neha Hiremath by her former classmate at BVB College of Engineering and Technology in Hubballi, abetment of suicide case of businesswoman 33-year-old S Jeeva in connection with the Karnataka Bhovi Development Corporation (KBDC) scam.
With so many cases transferred to the CID, the question arises whether the probe will be impartial. Can the under-staffed CID investigate so many cases? How different is the CID police from regular police?
CID is a specialised group of officers, mostly from the rank of Inspector and above. It is an investigation agency and does not work like a regular police station which looks into law and order and also investigates cases registered at the police station on a daily basis.
Officers in the CID do not have to compulsorily wear uniform. They do not investigate more than one case at a time. Except for election duty, CID officers are not used for any other policing duty.
Former Home Minister and BJP MLA Araga Jnanendra questioned the present Congress government’s purpose of transferring cases to the CID by forming SITs, as officers are not given a free hand to conduct an impartial probe. He also pointed out that the CID is short-staffed and most of the officers working there consider it a punishment transfer and keep trying to move to other postings. As per data, there were around 490 cases with the CID last year. In 2023, there were around 900 cases. The current strength of the CID is about 600.
Objective, professional probe
All high-profile cases are handed over to the CID because it is a premier investigating agency of the state. Director General of Police (DGP) MA Saleem told TNIE that the major reason why all high-profile, sensitive and complex cases are given to CID is because the agency’s mandate is objective and professional investigation.
“We go by the rule book and follow the code of investigation as detailed in the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (earlier the Indian Penal Code, IPC), Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (earlier the Indian Evidence Act, IEA), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (earlier Criminal Procedure Code, CrPC).
The CID also uses a lot of technology in its investigation and we have the best cybercrime investigation laboratory - Centre for Cybercrime Investigation Training and Research (CCITR) on par with any agency in the world.
CCITR is a novel initiative involving CID, Infosys Foundation and Data Security Council of India (DSCI). The courts are appreciative of the investigation in several cases. Court scrutiny can be seen in bail applications, quashing of cases etc,” said Saleem.
CID deals only with investigation and is not burdened with other police functions like maintaining law and order, traffic and VIP bandobast duty etc. “The agency is removed from the pulls and pressures that law and order police have to face. It is meant to be objective, fair and professional,” said another officer who didn’t wish to be named.
Certain cases are mandated to the agency because they may involve big financial fraud, losses or complex cross state investigation. “No matter how insulated police claim to be, political pressures cannot completely be weaned away. CID, to a large extent, is meant to be away from such pressures that can colour investigation. The strength of its reputation rests on the investigation it conducts and evidence it gathers. The litmus test is the court trial,” added the officer.
SIT should be given free hand
“I am not ready to say that officers tasked with an SIT probe do not investigate properly. All the officers in CID are specialised law enforcement officers. But the present Congress government is not giving SIT officers a free hand. They dictate terms to the officers. While forming the SIT itself, officers are personally chosen by the government. For the Valmiki Corporation probe, the SIT officers worked under tremendous pressure and spoiled the case itself.
In the FIR, there was no name of the minister concerned. I was under the impression that at least the SIT will set it right, but even they did not provide justice. If the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had not entered, the case would have been swept under the carpet. During my tenure as home minister, I gave the PSI scam to the SIT and the officers did a wonderful investigation, and a senior IPS officer was also arrested in the scam. The present government forms the SIT only to bury the case and just for eyewash,” said Jnanendra.
Why does govt prefer CID?
Every investigation is capable of being done by the investigation officer attached to the police station. Why does the government prefer CID? If it is investigated by officers of the same police station, they could be burdened by law and order duty, other cases and multiple other duties.. They might not be able to give time for complete investigation, as the load on them is always high.
When an SIT is formed, the State considers it a matter which has to be investigated thoroughly and on a speedy basis, without any disturbance. Investigation is the only work for the SIT. In case of delay in investigation, the chargesheet is not filed within a prescribed time, and the person who is in jail gets automatic bail. The SIT is a team of officers with in-depth knowledge and thorough investigation skills, said an officer attached to CID.
Police officers are expected to be impartial. Investigation is the domain of the investigation officer. Even courts cannot interfere in what the investigating officer does. When it comes to impartiality, it is always an allegation. Forget about SIT, even the CBI is blamed for partial investigation. Do CBI or ED become impartial in every case? Every investigating officer is the servant of the state and at the end of the day, he has to report to his head.
The head has to report to his head, which is the government. The possibility of influence cannot be ruled out. Unless and until there is material, the officers must not be blamed for being partial. We can make allegations of corruption against anybody, but we have to substantiate it. We cannot stigmatize anyone without basis. When the matter gets political colour, such allegations are common, senior advocate MS Shyamsundar told TNIE.
SIT 1
How many SITs functioning within CID?
Investigating the Bitcoin-cryptocurrency ascam headed by ADGP Manish Kharbikar. The team is investigating nine cases registered in various police stations, pertaining to the scam. The team was formed in June 2023
SIT 2
Prajwal
Revanna case headed by ADGP BK Singh. The team was formed in April 2024. Five cases registered in different police stations being probed
SIT 3
Valmiki Corporation scam headed by Manish Kharbikar. The team was formed in May 2024, and is investigating eight cases registered in various police stations
SIT 4
PSI scam headed by Manish Kharbikar, team was formed in June 2024
SIT 5
The rape case involving BJP MLA Munirathna. The team, formed in September 2024 and headed by BK Singh, is investigating three cases registered against the MLA
SIT 6
Businesswoman S Jeeva’s abetment of suicide case. CID DySP Kanakalakshmi accused of harassing the victim, which led to her death. Case registered by Banashankari police
High-profile cases under investigation
Prajwal Revanna Case
Suraj Revanna Case
Valmiki Corporation scam
Karnataka Bhovi Deve-lopment Corpo-ration scam
Murder case of 23-year-old Neha Hiremath in Hubballi