Scam or scandal, all cases go to CID

There is an increasing trend of the State Government transferring high-profile criminal cases to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). Due to the gravity of some cases, the state government even forms Special Investigation Teams (SIT) to handle them.

Last year, almost all important cases were transferred to the CID, including the Prajwal Revanna sexual exploitation case, former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa’s alleged POCSO case, Valmiki Corporation scam, former minister and BJP MLA Munirathna’s alleged rape case, murder case of 23-year-old Neha Hiremath by her former classmate at BVB College of Engineering and Technology in Hubballi, abetment of suicide case of businesswoman 33-year-old S Jeeva in connection with the Karnataka Bhovi Development Corporation (KBDC) scam.

With so many cases transferred to the CID, the question arises whether the probe will be impartial. Can the under-staffed CID investigate so many cases? How different is the CID police from regular police?

CID is a specialised group of officers, mostly from the rank of Inspector and above. It is an investigation agency and does not work like a regular police station which looks into law and order and also investigates cases registered at the police station on a daily basis.

Officers in the CID do not have to compulsorily wear uniform. They do not investigate more than one case at a time. Except for election duty, CID officers are not used for any other policing duty.