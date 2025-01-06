Two infants detected with HMPV in Bengaluru
BENGALURU: The Indian Council of Medical Research has confirmed two cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) in Karnataka through routine surveillance for multiple respiratory viral pathogens, the Union health ministry said on Monday.
The first case involved a 3-month-old female infant in Bengaluru, diagnosed with HMPV after being hospitalised with a history of bronchopneumonia. She has since been discharged, according to the ministry.
The second case is an 8-month-old male infant who is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bengaluru.
The ICMR confirmed that neither of the affected patients has any history of international travel.
Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao confirmed holding a meeting with health officials, including Health Commissioner Sivakumar KB and Principal Health Secretary Harsh Gupta, at 12:30 pm on Monday.
It emphasised that HMPV is already present worldwide, including in India, with cases of respiratory illnesses linked to it reported in several countries.
Additionally, according to current data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) network, there has been no unusual rise in influenza-like illness (ILI) or Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) cases in the country, it stated.
The ministry said that it is monitoring the situation through all available surveillance channels.
The ICMR will continue to track trends in HMPV circulation throughout the year.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) is providing regular updates on the situation in China to further inform the ongoing measures.
The recent preparedness drill conducted across the country has shown that India is well-prepared to manage any potential rise in respiratory illnesses, and public health measures can be implemented quickly if necessary, the ministry said.
On Saturday, the department released basic guidelines outlining do’s and don’ts and assured that the state is prepared for any emergency, if arises.
Do’s and don’ts -
Do not self-medicate.
Cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze.
Wash your hands with soap and water or an alcohol-based hand sanitiser.
Avoid crowded places and limit contact, specifically if you are unwell.
Do not frequently touch eyes, nose, and mouth.
Do not reuse a handkerchief and tissue paper, when you cough or sneeze
(With inputs from ENS, PTI)