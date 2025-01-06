Two infants detected with HMPV in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The Indian Council of Medical Research has confirmed two cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) in Karnataka through routine surveillance for multiple respiratory viral pathogens, the Union health ministry said on Monday.

The first case involved a 3-month-old female infant in Bengaluru, diagnosed with HMPV after being hospitalised with a history of bronchopneumonia. She has since been discharged, according to the ministry.

The second case is an 8-month-old male infant who is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bengaluru.

The ICMR confirmed that neither of the affected patients has any history of international travel.

Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao confirmed holding a meeting with health officials, including Health Commissioner Sivakumar KB and Principal Health Secretary Harsh Gupta, at 12:30 pm on Monday.

It emphasised that HMPV is already present worldwide, including in India, with cases of respiratory illnesses linked to it reported in several countries.