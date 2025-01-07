Cashless medical scheme for KSRTC, energy department staffers

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday launched the ‘KSRTC Arogya’ scheme, where 34,000 employees of Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) can avail cashless treatment in over 275 hospitals, including private ones across Karnataka. The corporation will deduct Rs 650 per month from the beneficiaries towards the scheme and KSRTC has reserved Rs 20 crore for the effective implementation of scheme. There is no maximum amount fixed for the inpatient treatment expenses.

Launching the scheme by distributing the health card to select beneficiaries, Siddaramaiah said, “Bus corporation employees are working hard. It is the responsibility of the government and the bus corporation to take care of the health of the employees. So we have introduced KSRTC Arogya scheme.”

Energy Minister KJ George on Monday announced that cashless medical treatment facility will be given to all staffers of all Escoms. Presently, it is available for staffers of only Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation. Eligible staffers will be given cashless medical treatment up to Rs 5 lakh.