CM directs urgent khata issuance for 65 lakh properties to prevent revenue loss

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday directed Stamps and Registration authorities to stress on identifying properties without khatas in urban local bodies and gram panchayats and to issue them the property papers on priority to stop revenue loss to the government.

He asked the department officials to complete the process by February 10 by conducting khata abhiyaans at BBMP, urban local bodies and gram panchayats.

The CM issued the directions during his review meeting with department officials on Monday. He pointed out that in BBMP limits, around 15 lakh properties still do not have khatas. Similarly, around 30 lakh properties in urban local bodies and 20 lakh properties in gram panchayats do not have khatas. This has caused a revenue loss to the government as property tax is not being paid.

The CM told the officials that all properties should be covered and fake khatas eliminated. Urban local bodies and Rural Development and Panchayat Raj departments have been told to work in coordination with the Stamps and Registration department, which has to register khatas issued by these administrative bodies. The data should be made available on panchayat or ULB databases. “Once the data from the Stamps and Registration department is integrated with local bodies, we can put a stop to illegal properties. We are planning a one-time settlement for such cases in BBMP limits,’’ he added.