Dalit leaders warn BJP of protests over vendetta politics targeting Kharge family

BENGALURU: Leaders of the Dalit Sangharsh Samiti (DSS) and religious heads of the Dalit community here on Monday warned the BJP that their community members would hit the streets in protest if the saffron party allegedly continued to play vendetta politics, targeting AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and his son, RDPR Minister Priyank Kharge.

“Coming from a remote village, Kharge has emerged as a national leader against all odds. If the BJP and the Sangh Parivar try to tarnish his image by targeting Priyank over the issue of Bidar contractor Sachin Panchal’s suicide, Dalit organizations will give a fitting reply,” DSS leader Mavalli Shankar warned on Monday.

In response to the BJP’s protest in Kalaburagi, Shankar said the DSS need not learn from the BJP about taking to the streets, as it will chalk out a plan to hold a rally against it.

“Whether it is Priyank or Home Minister Dr. G Parameshwara, if the BJP tries to sabotage their leadership, we will not tolerate it. Those who conspire to finish Dalit leadership will end their political careers. We will not sit back as you had laid siege to Kharge’s house in Kalaburagi,” stated Sri Jnanaprakash Swamiji.

Priyank on Monday claimed that the BJP’s protest against him in Kalaburagi turned out to be a damp squib, as the saffron party could not organize even two thousand people.

“As BJP state president BY Vijayendra himself gave it a miss, it showed their lack of seriousness, and they have realized that there is nothing against me in the case of Panchal’s suicide,” he said.