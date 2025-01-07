Eight-year-old girl dies at school in Mysore; doctors suspect heart attack

MYSURU: An eight-year-old girl collapsed and died in a private school in Chamarajanagar district on Monday.

Doctors suspect her death due to low blood pressure or heart attack.

Tejaswini was a Class 3 student. She reached the school on time along with other students. Tejaswini was rushed to a private hospital, where she was declared dead.

Teachers tried to contact Tejaswini's parents Ningaraju and Shruthi of Badanaguppe village. But they had kept their phones on silent mode as they were in a temple at Kullur village.

Ningaraj and Shruthi said they went to the temple to perform a puja for their daughter’s well-being. They, however, did not give their consent for postmortem.