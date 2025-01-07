Engine fails mid-air, AI flight with 150 pax makes emergency landing at KIA

BENGALURU: Over 150 passengers on board an Air India flight had a miraculous escape after taking off from Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru on Sunday night when one of its engines failed mid-air. A passenger reported panic scenes on board. The pilot managed to steer the flight safely back to Bengaluru using the other engine, sources said. The flight took off at night and reached Delhi early Monday.
Flight AI 2820, an A320 neo model, took off from Terminal 2 of KIA at 7:09 pm, although it was supposed to take off at 5:45 pm. After encountering problems mid-air, it returned to KIA at 8:10 pm.
Air Traffic Control (ATC) sources confirmed that one of the engines of the flight failed while it was airborne. Police, who rushed to the airport at night, also confirmed this. Air India termed it "an operational issue."
An airport source said, “All emergency protocols were followed, and ambulances and firefighters were on standby before the flight landed.”
A top cop said, “I was told that an Air India flight to Delhi had developed an engine problem. I was asked to report for duty immediately last night as the flight, carrying between 150 and 180 passengers, would be landing shortly. The flight landed safely, and there were no issues.”
‘Flight landed due to operational reasons’
The passengers were taken back to the terminal. The flight took off again on Sunday at 11:47 pm and reached Delhi by 2:07 am on Monday, five hours and 27 minutes behind schedule, according to flight tracker websites.
A passenger on board @saurabhimalay1 posted on X, “AI 2820 emergency landing at Bangalore airport just now. After one hour of panic, the flight landed again at Bangalore airport.” In a second post, he added, “Thanks to the captain for a safe landing. All the security staff on their feet.” A video shared by him showed passengers alighting and making their way to a shuttle bus. A passenger is heard telling the man who was shooting the video, “So, you are recording your punarjanmam (rebirth) now.”
Air India responded to the passenger on its official X handle: “Hi, we are concerned to learn of your experience. Flight AI 2820 has returned to Bengaluru due to operational reasons. The safety of our passengers and crew is of utmost priority, and hence, such decisions are taken. Our team is working diligently to assist all passengers. We appreciate your patience and understanding.”
A source at BCAS said, “There was some technical issue with the Air India flight, and it returned.”