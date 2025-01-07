Engine fails mid-air, AI flight with 150 pax makes emergency landing at KIA

BENGALURU: Over 150 passengers on board an Air India flight had a miraculous escape after taking off from Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru on Sunday night when one of its engines failed mid-air. A passenger reported panic scenes on board. The pilot managed to steer the flight safely back to Bengaluru using the other engine, sources said. The flight took off at night and reached Delhi early Monday.

Flight AI 2820, an A320 neo model, took off from Terminal 2 of KIA at 7:09 pm, although it was supposed to take off at 5:45 pm. After encountering problems mid-air, it returned to KIA at 8:10 pm.

Air Traffic Control (ATC) sources confirmed that one of the engines of the flight failed while it was airborne. Police, who rushed to the airport at night, also confirmed this. Air India termed it "an operational issue."

An airport source said, “All emergency protocols were followed, and ambulances and firefighters were on standby before the flight landed.”

A top cop said, “I was told that an Air India flight to Delhi had developed an engine problem. I was asked to report for duty immediately last night as the flight, carrying between 150 and 180 passengers, would be landing shortly. The flight landed safely, and there were no issues.”

‘Flight landed due to operational reasons’