Karnataka's final electoral roll Shows more female voters than males

BENGALURU: The final electoral roll released by the Election Commission on Monday showed more female voters than male voters in Karnataka. From the draft to the final list, the number of voters has increased by over one lakh. Additionally, 30,964 applications are still pending to be included in the electoral rolls.

According to data released by the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka, in the draft electoral rolls for 2025, released on October 29, there were 5,51,04,782 electors. This number increased to 5,52,08,565 in the final list released on Monday.

Of this, 2,76,40,836 are females, 2,75,62,634 are males, and 5,095 are other electors. The total number of voters has increased by 1,03,783, with a significant rise in female electors (72,754) and male electors (30,999).

Manoj Kumar Meena, Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka, told The New Indian Express that the number of female voters has increased, and the gender ratio distribution has changed, which is becoming a trend. In the previous electoral roll, the male-to-female ratio was 1,000:997; now it has changed to 1,000:1,003. There has been a 6% rise in female electors, and this increase has been observed in most districts of the state.

The gender ratio of young electors has also seen an increase, from 877 to 892 from the draft to the final list.

Data also showed that, out of the 224 Assembly constituencies, the highest number of electors are in the Bangalore South constituency in the Bangalore Urban district, totaling 7,67,416, while the least electors are in the Sringeri constituency in Chikkamagaluru, with 1,68,882 voters.

There has also been an increase in the final electoral roll from 2024 to 2025. In 2024, the number of electors was 5,47,25,675, with 2,73,66,508 males and 2,73,54,155 females. The data also showed that the number of first-time voters has risen by 1,21,226. The final list includes 8,02,423 first-time electors, 3,483 overseas voters, 6,28,554 people with disabilities, 6,36,551 individuals aged above 85 years, and 22,551 aged above 100.

“Between the final rolls of 2024 and 2025, a total of 20,84,125 additions, 7,04,339 deletions, and 12,92,271 modifications were made. Out of the 3,45,157 additions from the draft roll to the final roll, 2,95,295 applications were received through Form-6. Additionally, 30 applications from overseas electors were received through Form-6A, and 49,832 applications were received through Form-8 for shifting,” the report stated.