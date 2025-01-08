CESC to give proposal for extra two hours of power to cane farmers in Mandya

BENGALURU: Addressing the demand of sugarcane farmers from Mandya for additional power, Energy Minister KJ George on Tuesday directed officials to supply the needed power. He also instructed them to prevent any power disruptions during summer.

Speaking on the sidelines of a review meeting of his department at the Mandya Zilla Panchayat office on Tuesday, he instructed Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation Limited (CESC) officials to submit a proposal for an additional two hours of electricity for sugarcane farmers over the next three months. He said that due to favourable rainfall last year, there had been an increase in short- duration crops, including sugarcane.

As sugarcane requires continuous water supply until March-end, MLC Dinesh Gooligowda had requested for additional power. Responding, George directed the CESC MD to submit a proposal.

At the meeting, it was pointed out that according to estimates from SLCDC and PCKL, based on a study this year, Mandya district is recording a 30% increase in cultivation during the Rabi season compared to last year. The expanded cultivation area will lead to higher consumption of power. KPTCL forecasts demand of approximately 400 MW of power for January and February and 1,000 MW from March to May 2025. The state is sourcing electricity from neighbouring states, prioritising power exchanges, George said. “Immediate discussions must be initiated with these states to finalise agreements,” he added.