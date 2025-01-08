Karnataka Lokayukta raids places connected to eight government officers, unearths Rs 21 crore assets

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Lokayukta police on Wednesday unearthed disproportionate assets (DA) worth Rs 21.05 crore after raiding 38 premises linked to eight government officials in eight districts. In Bengaluru, the Lokayukta police searched the premises of Joint Commissioner of Transport M Shobha and found that she had Rs 3.09 crore assets disproportionate to her known sources of income.

She also had a fixed deposit of Rs 1.60 crore, which was part of Rs 2.63 crore worth of movable assets. In addition, she also had immovable assets of Rs 45.36 lakh, comprising a site, a house and 21 acre of agricultural land.