Karnataka Lokayukta raids places connected to eight government officers, unearths Rs 21 crore assets

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Lokayukta police on Wednesday unearthed disproportionate assets (DA) worth Rs 21.05 crore after raiding 38 premises linked to eight government officials in eight districts. In Bengaluru, the Lokayukta police searched the premises of Joint Commissioner of Transport M Shobha and found that she had Rs 3.09 crore assets disproportionate to her known sources of income.
She also had a fixed deposit of Rs 1.60 crore, which was part of Rs 2.63 crore worth of movable assets. In addition, she also had immovable assets of Rs 45.36 lakh, comprising a site, a house and 21 acre of agricultural land.
In a case registered in Tumakuru, S Raju, who retired as regional transport officer of Yelahanka in Bengaluru, the sleuths found that he had Rs 5.02 crore of assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. In Ballari district, backward classes officer R H Lokesh acquired Rs 2.03 crore DA which includes Rs 1.46 crore immovable assets comprising of two sites, a house, six acres of agricultural land and movable assets worth Rs 57.60 lakh.
In Raichur district, Huliraj aka Hulagappa, junior engineer, Gescom, was found with Rs 1.38 crore DA, including immovable assets of Rs 1.20 crore comprising three sites, two houses and 24 acre of agricultural land, and movable assets of Rs 17.88 lakh. S N Umesh, taluk health officer of Kadur in Chikkamagaluru district, allegedly possessed Rs 1.25 crore DA, which includes immovable assets of Rs 56.78 lakh.