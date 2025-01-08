Shreyas Patel clueless about projects of JDS leaders: JDS MLC Suraj Revanna

HASSAN: Taking Hassan MP (Congress) Shreyas Patel to task for attacking the Gowda family, JDS MLC Suraj Revanna on Tuesday said Congress leaders have a hidden agenda to politically finish off HD Revanna’s family.

Suraj, who is Revanna’s son, said Patel won the parliamentary election by circulating pen drives that allegedly contained explicit videos of his brother and former MP Prajwal. Suraj said he visited more than a thousand villages in Hassan district and got Rs 50 crore grants for development works among all assembly constituencies in Hassan district.

“What was Patel’s contribution as a zilla panchayat member? He does not have any information on the development work and grants being released for Hassan district when JDS leaders were in power. It is better if he talks after visiting the development projects carried out by JDS leaders.

The central government may sanction an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) to Hassan district following the efforts of JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda. If it is sanctioned, the credit should entirely go to Gowda and not Patel,” he added.

“Patel seems mentally unsound as he often makes silly statements. He takes Rs 2 lakh to give a letter for official transfer,” he alleged.

He said people in Malnad taluks of the district are frustrated with the elephant menace and Patel should put in sincere efforts to address the issue by taking the state government into confidence. Referring to an acid attack long ago in which his mother Bhavani and grandmother Channamma were injured in Holnenarasipur taluk, Suraj said truth will come out if the case is handed over to the CBI as local people still suspect the involvement of then Congress leaders.