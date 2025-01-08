Two prisoners die, one critical after consuming essence to make cake at Mysuru Central Prison

MYSURU: Tragedy struck Mysuru Central Prison when two prisoners died and another remains critical after allegedly consuming cake essence while working in the jail's bakery.

The deceased, Madesh from Mysuru and Nagaraj from Chamarajanagar, fell ill on New Year's Eve after consuming the essence. Despite hospitalization at K R Hospital, they succumbed to severe stomach ache.

Ramesh, the third prisoner, remains in critical condition. Mandi Police have registered a case, investigating the incident.