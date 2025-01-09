BJP questions Karnataka's surrender package for Naxals, calls it a 'drama'

Sunil Kumar further said the Malnad landscape is the land of Rashtrakavi Kuvempu. He questioned the CM, asking if pardoning Naxals was effectively turning them into “Urban Naxals” and granting them a licence for subversive activities.

“This surrender drama itself is highly suspicious,” he said, adding that the morale of the police would be badly hit by this government’s decision.

Meanwhile, Suguna, sister of Naxal Vikram Gowda, who was encountered by the ANF in Pithubail, Nadpalu in Hebri taluk, on November 18 last year, spoke to reporters in Hebri on Wednesday, and said that the state government should give compensation to her family as well. “My brother will not come back.

At least, give us some compensation,” she stated. “Like how other Naxals, who surrendered on Wednesday, got compensation from the government, our family too should get it. We need to have our own house. We cannot live, if we stop working even for a day. Let the government come to our aid,” she said. Vikram’s brother Suresh echoed a similar sentiment.