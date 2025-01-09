Centre wants to take away Karnataka’s powers on V-C appointments: CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah accused the Centre of taking away the State government’s powers in appointing vice-chancellors of universities by amending the University Grants Commission’s (UGC) appointment rules. The Centre wants to give those powers to governors, he said.

The State government is looking into the UGC’s draft rules and considering the measures to be taken against them, the CM said in a statement on Wednesday.

As per current rules, the state government appoints a search committee for the V-C’s appointment, and it consists of a member recommended by the governor, who is also the chancellor of universities. But as per the proposed amendments, a person appointed by the governor will be the chairman of the search committee. This is a direct attack on the State government, the CM stated.