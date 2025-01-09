Centre wants to take away Karnataka’s powers on V-C appointments: CM Siddaramaiah
BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah accused the Centre of taking away the State government’s powers in appointing vice-chancellors of universities by amending the University Grants Commission’s (UGC) appointment rules. The Centre wants to give those powers to governors, he said.
The State government is looking into the UGC’s draft rules and considering the measures to be taken against them, the CM said in a statement on Wednesday.
As per current rules, the state government appoints a search committee for the V-C’s appointment, and it consists of a member recommended by the governor, who is also the chancellor of universities. But as per the proposed amendments, a person appointed by the governor will be the chairman of the search committee. This is a direct attack on the State government, the CM stated.
The UGC’s proposed amendments also mandate that applications for vice-chancellors of state universities have to be invited by giving advertisements in national newspapers. Now, only those from the state were considered for the V-C posts, and if the new rules are implemented, people from other states will also occupy the posts, he said.
The CM said there are many changes in qualifications and as per the proposed changes, not just those in academia, but experts from public and private industries and policy-makers can also be considered. This is anti-Kannadiga, he said.
Siddaramaiah said after the BJP government came to power at the Centre, governors were interfering in the appointment of V-Cs and often ignored the government’s recommendations and imposed their own choice. Education is a state subject and by interfering in it, the Union government is giving scope for friction between the Centre and State, he said.